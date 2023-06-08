ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person was shot in Allentown late Wednesday night.

Gunfire rang out around 9:40 p.m. in the area of North Grant and Tilghman streets, city police said.

Officers found one victim, who was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Investigators believe a disturbance led to the shooting, but did not comment further.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and there is no danger to the public, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-437-7721.