ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A mid-morning shooting prompted a heavy police response in Allentown on Wednesday.

Gunfire rang out around 10 a.m. on the second floor of an apartment building in the 800 block of N. Seventh Street, near the intersection with Greenleaf Street, police say.

One person was found with a gunshot wound to the body, and officers gave lifesaving first aid treatment, police say.

The man was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive, officials say.

Dozens of cops swarmed the scene, and a resident told 69 News some officers were running down the street.

Our 69 News crew saw officers removing what appeared to be at least one firearm from the building.

Police said there is no threat to the community, but the investigation is active and ongoing.

They have not commented on any suspects or arrests.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-437-7721 or submit an anonymous tip through the Tip411 app.