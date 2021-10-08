BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police are investigating an incident that left one person hurt.
It happened just before 1 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of E. Fourth Street, police said.
One person was taken to the hospital for injuries, but police did not comment on the nature or extent of injuries.
"There is no danger to the public at this time, and we will look to release more information in the near future," Bethlehem police said.
Hours earlier, officers responded to an assault across the river in the 1100 block of Livingston Street. A man was taken to the hospital for head injuries caused by a sharp object, but the investigation is ongoing, police said.
Authorities did not comment on if the incidents are related.