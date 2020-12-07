NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - One person was taken to the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a home in Northampton borough Sunday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Walker Drive, near Howertown Road.

Crews on scene say it looks like the truck drove off the road, through a yard, and into the back of the home. The patio roof then collapsed on top of the truck.

It's not know if the person taken to the hospital was the driver or someone inside the home, and the extent of that person's injuries is not clear.

Officials also haven't said what caused the wreck.

No one else was hurt.

