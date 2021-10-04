BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One person is in custody after a minivan crashed into the front door of a Northampton County Magisterial District Court building Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 400 block of East Broad Street in Bethlehem around 2:30 p.m. for the crash, according to county dispatchers.
The building houses the court of magisterial district Judge Roy Manwaring II.
Dispatchers say one person is in custody. City police say the initial investigation indicates that the incident was deliberate.
Nobody was injured.
The crash did not cause any road closures. No word yet on what led up to the crash.