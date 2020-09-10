BETHLEHEM, Pa. - People living in a Bethlehem neighborhood are waiting to learn more about a shooting that woke them up late Wednesday night.
Several residents in the area of Fairland and Beverly avenues told WFMZ's Jamie Stover they were jolted awake shortly before midnight.
"It was just rapid fire, boom, boom, boom, boom, five shots or six shots right away," said neighbor David Minarovic.
Some questioned whether it was gunshots, or something else.
"I thought it was fireworks, because they've been around all summer," said neighbor Marcie Lightwood.
Neighbors called 911, and Bethlehem police swarmed a home on Fairland Avenue.
Police said one person was injured and taken to the hospital.
"It's a really nice family, and we were real concerned about them," said Lightwood.
Authorities have not commented on the victim or their condition.
Police put crime scene tape around the home and searched through the yard, focusing on a broken window and moving furniture around on the back patio.
Neighbors didn't see the shots being fired, but based on the sheer volume, said they were confident they came from outside.
"It was too loud to be inside. It was outside," said Minarovic.
Bethlehem police have not released further details.