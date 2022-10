L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a boat tied things up on Interstate 78 Monday.

It happened on I-78 West in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County.

State Police say a vehicle was towing the boat on a trailer when it overturned.

We're told the driver was injured.

Traffic was down to one lane while crews cleaned up.

At this point there's no word on what led to the crash.