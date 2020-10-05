BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One person was taken to the hospital after a 2-alarm fire blazed through an apartment complex in Bethlehem on Saturday.
It broke out around 3 p.m. in a second-floor apartment in the 100 block of East Third Street.
A resident in that apartment was treated at the hospital for second-degree burns, said the Bethlehem fire chief.
The fire spread to the third floor, and police and firefighters helped rescue a family trapped in their third-floor apartment, officials said. They were not hurt.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but four apartments are uninhabitable, fire officials said.
A few businesses also had to temporarily close to clean up from smoke damage.