EASTON, Pa. - One person was taken to the hospital following a report of gunshots fired in Easton.
Police responded to the area of North 12th and Jackson Streets in Easton on Friday night just before 10:45.
They say when they arrived on scene they found a 25-year-old man with a survivable gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police were able to find ballistic evidence at Vine Street near South Elder Street.
Easton Police are attempting to identify a Hispanic or light skinned black male, that may have been involved in the incident.
The man was described as being in his 30s, having a close or light beard, wearing a black sweatshirt, light colored jeans, and black shoes. He was last seen walking east on Vine Street near the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call city detectives at 610-250-6656 or the tip line at 610-250-6635.