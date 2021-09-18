Shooting in Easton
Rich Rolen, 69 News

EASTON, Pa. - One person was taken to the hospital following a report of gunshots fired in Easton. 

Police responded to the area of North 12th and Jackson Streets in Easton on Friday night just before 10:45. 

They say when they arrived on scene they found a 25-year-old man with a survivable gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

Police were able to find ballistic evidence at Vine Street near South Elder Street. 

Easton Police are attempting to identify a Hispanic or light skinned black male, that may have been involved in the incident.

The man was described as being in his 30s, having a close or light beard, wearing a black sweatshirt, light colored jeans, and black shoes. He was last seen walking east on Vine Street near the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call city detectives at 610-250-6656 or the tip line at 610-250-6635.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.