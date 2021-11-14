ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown are investigating following a possible shooting outside an area Wawa.
It happened just after 2:00 a.m. at the Wawa located on the 900 block of Union Boulevard.
Officers say they found a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening injury. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
The incident is still under investigation.
The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Detectives at (610) 437-7721 or the Police Desk at (610) 437-7753 (ext. 1).
Anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 app available on the Allentown Police Facebook page or the Allentown Police website.