Allentown South Fourth Street reported road rage
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Part of a road in Allentown was blocked off Thursday evening as police investigated a reported road rage incident.

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of S. Fourth Street for a report of road rage, Allentown police said in a news release.

Police found one person with an injury, though they did not comment on the nature of the injury. The person was treated on scene and taken to the hospital, and the injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Authorities did not release details on what happened, but said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Police blocked off South Fourth Street while they investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-437-7721 or send an anonymous text tip through the Tip411 app though the department's Facebook or website.

