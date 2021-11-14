ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown are investigating a shooting outside an area Wawa.
It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday at the Wawa in the 900 block of Union Boulevard.
Officers say they found a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening injury. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and his condition is not known.
Police did not release further details about what happened.
The incident is still under investigation.
The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Detectives at (610) 437-7721 or the Police Desk at (610) 437-7753 (ext. 1).
Anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 app available on the Allentown Police Facebook page or the Allentown Police website.