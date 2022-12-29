BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Gunshots rang out behind a club in Bethlehem early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the area outside of the Democratic Club on New Street around 2:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound and said he had been shot in the club parking lot area, police said. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators found evidence of gunfire in the parking lot, and a photographer for 69 News said several vehicles were hit.

Officers placed multiple evidence markers in the parking lot and appeared to dust one vehicle for fingerprints.

No arrests have been made, police said Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 610-865-7000 or email bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov.