LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. -- One person has died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning in Bethlehem, police say.
The incident happened at around 9:00 a.m. on Westgate Drive at Bathgate Road.
According to police, the driver of one of the involved vehicles was transported by EMS and later pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg.
The crash is under investigation by the City of Bethlehem Police and Lehigh County Coroner’s Office. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is encouraged to contact Officer Fehr at 610-997-7666. Callers may remain anonymous.