ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Police are asking for information from the public following a weekend shooting in Allentown that killed one person.

Police were called to the area of North Fourth and Turner streets in Allentown just after 2 a.m. on Saturday. Responding officers found a man dead, police said.

Lehigh County Deputy Coroner Craig Hanzl says the man died of a gunshot wound to the body. His death was ruled a homicide. 

Officials are asking for information from the public. Anyone with information can call the Detective Borough line at 610-437-7721.

Anonymous tips can be made using the Tip411 app on the Allentown Police website. 

The investigation is ongoing. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. 

