SALISBURY TWP., Pa. | A Lehigh County man and his dog are dead after a house fire in Salisbury Township that occurred late Tuesday night.
Neighbors say 47-year-old Daniel Knotts moved in last summer. He died Wednesday morning just after midnight when his home caught on fire.
"It was burning pretty good in the back, the way it looked," commented neighbor Glenn Miller. "Smoke was coming out."
Miller says this was around 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 1300 block of Byfield street.
Fire crews say Knotts was trapped inside. Once he was found, life saving measures were taken to save him. However, Knotts later died at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem. His dog died as well.
"It's terrible, it's heart wrenching, not a good thing," Miller said.
A cause of the fire is still under investigation. Knotts will have an autopsy done on Thursday, officials say.