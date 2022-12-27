Seven-figure real estate deals in Easton used to be focused on Centre Square, but a property a few blocks to the west has touched that level.



Northampton County recorded on Dec. 22 the sale of 506 Northampton St., a four-story building, for $1 million. The building has been sold a few times in the last 25 years, and the series of prices over the years reflects how interest in Easton has grown.



Real estate websites described 506 Northampton as "a prime building." It has seven units, one of them a retail space on the first floor. The building has high ceilings, and current rents are "below market value" and can be increased, according to the sales description.



The lot covers 2,600 square feet, according to county records, equivalent to about 1/16th of an acre or an area 50 feet by 52 feet. Casa Di Franco, a pizza restaurant, occupies the first floor, with apartments above.



The buyer is listed as Caret 2 LLC, a limited liability corporation based at a private home in Lehigh County.



The 500 block of Northampton Street, just a couple blocks from Centre Square, has room for growth. Next to the 506 building is a vacant lot, and there is more undeveloped land across the street.



In 1997, the property went for $120,000. Six years later, it was sold for $245,000, just over double the previous price.



Then in 2009, 506 Northampton St. changed hands for $435,000. In 2018, the price had risen to $575,000.



The $1 million price recorded this month reflects a 74% increase from the 2018 sale, and a more than eightfold increase over the 1997 price.