ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Officers from the Allentown Police Department were dispatched to the area of South 15th St. and Union St. Saturday morning where they rendered aid to two victims.

Two people were shot at around 2 a.m. in Allentown.

Allentown EMS was called to the scene, and the victims were transported to the hospital.

A 28-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The second victim is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call detectives at 610-437-7721 or the police desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1). Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook Page or via the Allentown Police Department website.