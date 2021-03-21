ALLENTOWN, PA -- Allentown police are asking for witnesses to come forward with information about a shooting over the weekend.

Officers were called just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the 300 Block of North Maxwell Street in Allentown for reports of a shooting. 

Police say that one man was seriously injured and was taken to an area hospital by Allentown EMS.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Isaiah Brown on charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.   

Brown is last known to live on Maryland Circle in Whitehall, PA. 

The investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Allentown Detectives at 610-437-7721 ext. 1 or the Allentown Police Patrol Desk at 610-437-7753 ext. 1.

Tips can also remain anonymous by texting, TextTip411. There is also an app available for tips by visiting www.allentownpa.gov.

