BETHLEHEM, Pa. – One person was transported to the hospital Thursday night after a bloody assault in Bethlehem.
Police responded to reports of a male being assaulted in the 1100 block of Livingston Street at 9:24 p.m.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers said the male was in a possession of a sharp weapon. The actor was wearing a mask and also had a weapon.
It was unclear which individual was taken to the hospital, and no further information was released about the extent of injuries.
The fire department worked on cleaning up a significant amount of blood on the sidewalk.
Crime tape could be seen around the parking lot, and the crime scene unit was taking photos of the site.