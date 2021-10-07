Livingston Street Bethlehem assault 1

Crime scene tape was placed around the parking lot of the assault on Livingston Street.

 Rich Rolen | 69 News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – One person was transported to the hospital Thursday night after a bloody assault in Bethlehem.

Police responded to reports of a male being assaulted in the 1100 block of Livingston Street at 9:24 p.m.

Livingston Street Bethlehem assault 2.

Police at the scene of a reported assault in the 1100 block of Livingston Street in Bethlehem.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers said the male was in a possession of a sharp weapon. The actor was wearing a mask and also had a weapon. 

It was unclear which individual was taken to the hospital, and no further information was released about the extent of injuries.

The fire department worked on cleaning up a significant amount of blood on the sidewalk.

Crime tape could be seen around the parking lot, and the crime scene unit was taking photos of the site. 

