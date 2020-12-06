EASTON, Pa. -- One person was rescued after an apartment fire Saturday night. 

The fire broke out around 9:05 p.m. in an apartment on the 200 block on Ann Street. 

Capt. Joseph Brown of the Easton Fire Department said that the victim was pulled out of the building by firefighters and is being treated at the LVHN burn unit. 

The condition of the victim is unknown. 

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the one apartment. Officials say it's uninhabitable until renovations are done. 

Crews were on scene for several hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

