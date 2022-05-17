Allentown police car

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person has been taken into custody after a shots fired incident in Allentown last week.

Jaseer Pearson, 19, is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license and recklessly endangering another person, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

Allentown Police were dispatched to the area of North Fourth Street and Chestnut Street for a report of shots fired on May 13 around 4 p.m. Officers were provided with a description of a vehicle and three people involved that were seen getting out of and then reentering the vehicle during the incident, city police said.

Officers observed and stopped the vehicle.  Pearson, who police say possessed a loaded firearm, was taken into custody.  

