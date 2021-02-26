WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A woman has died after a shooting at a Walmart in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday night, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney's office.
Police responded to the store on the 2600 block of MacArthur Road after shots rang out around 6:55 p.m.
According to officials, upon arrival police found two victims near a parked vehicle with the engine still running in the parking lot.
Both victims were suffering gunshot wounds, one later died from those injuries and a second is receiving medical treatment, officials say.
The Lehigh County Coroner's Office ruled the death of the victim, whose identity has only been released as Jane Doe, a homicide.
Police say through the investigation, initial reports of a child abduction being involved were later unfounded.
The investigation continues by the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, the District Attorney's Office, Whitehall Township Police and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
According to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, additional information on the victim will be released upon notification of the next of kin.