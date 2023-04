EASTON, Pa. - The Center for Animal Health and Welfare is celebrating the 1-year anniversary of the Project PAW Community Center in Easton.

It's happening from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the PAW center located at 452 Northampton Street.

During the event, the organization will unveil the Doggie Den, a new space within Project PAW featuring adoptable dogs.

The event will also include food and kids' activities.