One year ago Thursday, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.
It was news to all of us that day, and like so many of you, we were left to figure out what's next.
Our producers began working from home, which was weird, as our 4 p.m. producer Jake Gillespie put it.
"Before, if you needed something, you turned over your shoulder or used the intercom or whatever. Everyone was kind of right at your fingertips, and now we're relying on these virtual Zoom meetings and Microsoft Teams to connect and communicate with each other," Gillespie said.
For many, the pandemic has made "zoom" and "teams" a verb.
For us reporters, it's meant taking separate cars and using said car as our office day in and day out. Occasionally, we'd find ourselves back behind the desk or working from home.
Through it all, we've had to look out for one another, which is a daily balancing act.
"It's difficult. It's not ideal," said 69 News anchor Rob Vaughn. "I had no idea that the year would be the way it has unfolded."
Even our anchors do what they have to do. A year ago, they could reach over and pat the other on the back. Now, as you've seen, six feet separates them.
"I didn't think we'd be standing here a year later with all the same protocols and still in an isolated office and everybody working from home," said anchor Jim Vaughn.
As more vaccines become available, we breathe a little easier. Because we know as much as anyone, a little hope goes a long way.
"I do hope that we can get back to running a newsroom the way we used to," said Rob Vaughn.
We continue to roll with it here at 69 News, while doing our best to go out and gather news as safely as we possibly can.