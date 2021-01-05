A one-year-old has died after a Jan. 1 crash that also killed an Allentown woman.
Aechediel Rivera Cora was pronounced dead Monday shortly before 11 p.m., according to the Lehigh County coroner's office. The cause of death is attributed to blunt force trauma due to the crash. The manner of death was ruled an accident.
The wreck involving a sedan and an SUV occurred about 2:45 a.m. on New Year's Day in the 1200 block of South Eighth Street. Allentown police previously reported that Kisha Cora, 22, a passenger in the sedan, died in the crash.