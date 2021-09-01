BETHLEHEM, Pa. - StartUp Lehigh Valley, a pitch competition for area entrepreneurs developed and hosted by Factory LLC, with financial support from Penn State Lehigh Valley's LaunchBox, is back for a third year, according to PR Newswire.
After a virtual event in 2020, this year's competition will be held live at Factory's headquarters in south Bethlehem and broadcast live on WFMZ-TV 69News. The competition is scheduled for Oct. 27, 2021, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In a Shark Tank-style event designed to showcase startup companies in the Lehigh Valley community and throughout Pennsylvania, 10 finalists will pitch their products and businesses to a panel of judges in front of a live and virtual audience.
$10,000 in prize money is up for grabs, along with resources for startup businesses.
"The StartUp Lehigh Valley pitch competition is designed to showcase the entrepreneurship that's already happening in the Valley and get the community excited about supporting these local startups," said Richard Thompson, managing partner at Factory. "We are thrilled to be partnering with WFMZ this year to broadcast the event live and reach more people than ever before. We also want to applaud Penn State Lehigh Valley's LaunchBox for working with us to pull off this competition, and for providing vital resources to our local entrepreneurs year-round."
The grand prize winner will take home $5,000. The first runner up will receive $2,500, and three additional finalists will receive LaunchBox Boost awards of $500 each. The live and virtual audience will also vote for the winner of a $1,000 Audience Choice award. Entrepreneurs have until Oct. 15 to apply and can find all the details at the StartUp Lehigh Valley website.
The prize money is presented by lead sponsor Lehigh Valley LaunchBox, a hub of resources for entrepreneurs located at Penn State Lehigh Valley in Center Valley. All participants will have the opportunity to network at the event and are invited to take advantage of LaunchBox's comprehensive startup services, including free legal counsel, access to grant funding, coaching, and more.