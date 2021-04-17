Upper Macungie crash.jpg

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -- Ten people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a tractor-trailer and three other vehicles in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

The chain-reaction crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Saturday on Hamilton Boulevard right near Newtown Road.

Police said it appears a tractor-trailer failed to stop for a line of stopped cars.

The rig driven by a 27-year-old Connecticut man hit a pick-up, which was pushed into a van. The van was pushed into a car.

Police said the 10 people taken to the hospital have varying degrees of injuries.

There were no adverse weather or roadway conditions at the time of the crash.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

