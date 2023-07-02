FORKS TWP., Pa. - When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.

But cancer survivor Ben Austin wanted to make lemonade that would change lives.

"I wanted to help people with cancer like me," said Ben Austin.

Ben was diagnosed with a Wilms tumor at the age of 3.

He relapsed and today is a two-time survivor.

"He's gonna be 11 now. We're in remission now for 5 years," said Ben's mom Sara.

"We're lucky enough to be here," said Jason Austin, Ben's dad.

For three summers now, the Austin family has set up an Alex's Lemonade Stand.

"We keep getting bigger and bigger every time," said Sara.

Each cup poured means one more dollar towards fighting childhood cancer.

"We're raising awareness," said Ben Austin.

Friends, family members, and even neighbors who never met Ben showed up to support the kids going through what he did.

"I helped by being a supportive friend," said Ben's friend, Giovanni Perrucci.

"Without support from friends and family and neighborhood, we probably wouldn't make it through this," said Jason.

The Austin family says they plan to continue this tradition to help kids with cancer, while cheering Ben on as a survivor.

"Are you proud of him?"

"Yes," said Ben's sister Elle.