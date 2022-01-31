EASTON, Pa. - The last we talked to Ja'Siah Young two years ago, he was starring in a brand-new Netflix show, "Raising Dion." Now, at just 10 years old, he's back home in Easton after filming season two.
He plays the main character.
"Dion is a young boy who has superpowers, he just lost his dad, he's moving to a new school, a new place, and on top of all that he has powers so that's making it extra hard for him," Young said.
Season two of "Raising Dion" is set to drop Tuesday, so there's still time to catch up.
"The show is for all ages, it's for everyone. If you like magic you're definitely gonna like this, we have everything, we have drama. We got that. Monsters, we got that. Magic, we got that," Young said.
He landed the top spot at just six years old and says he's learning a lot of valuable lessons about the cutthroat career of acting.
"It's honestly not easy, there are a lot more no's than yeses, you have to be willing to sacrifice and if you can do that, you're going to make it," Young said.
He works alongside some big names - Michael B. Jordan, Jason Ritter, and Rome Flynn. Despite his rising fame, Young says his real role models are his biggest supporters.
"I really want to thank my mom, my grandma, and my uncle, really everyone that's helped me get here," Young said.
Young says he feels extremely grateful for his opportunities and wants to show other young kids it pays to work hard and follow your dreams.