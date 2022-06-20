School is out and AAA, as well as police, are urging education and preparedness as many teen drivers head out this summer for what AAA calls the '100 deadliest days on the road.'
According to AAA, more than 7,000 people have died in teen driving-related summertime crashes between 2011 and 2020.
"We're really just asking teens slow down. Listen to your parents, listen to your teachers, your driving instructors. Take that extra time, don't be in a rush," said Exeter Police Sergeant Sean Fullerton.
He said Berks County has seen a 25% increase in teen crashes this year, and in the township, there are some problem spots for crashes involving drivers of all ages.
"Up and down Perkiomen Avenue, that's where a majority of our crashes are. On Route 562, you're going to see a lot of crashes," said Sergeant Fullerton.
They are areas police are educating people about and have extra enforcement in place. The Exeter Township police said they talk at schools too, another effort to make the roads safer for everyone.
"Seatbelts are an important issue too. It's not as bad as it was maybe 10 or 15 years ago, but it's still an issue. It's still something we look for here in the Township of Exeter," said Sergeant Fullerton.
The Exeter Township Police said a majority of the crashes in the township are caused by speeding. The tell us crashes are also often due to distracted driving, drivers cutting corners or taking them too fast.