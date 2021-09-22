NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - All across the country and in the Lehigh Valley, there were events for National Centenarian's Day Wednesday.
"We are honoring our 100-year-olds," said Lisa Schmidt, the activity director at Sacred Heart Assisted Living.
In the last year, Virginia Gall turned 101, and Elizabeth Crock and Rose Knesz turned 100.
"I don't feel that way," said Knesz. "I feel younger."
"I never thought I'd get this old," said Crock.
But she did. Crock survived coronavirus, and was overjoyed by Wednesday's party at Sacred Heart Assisted Living in Northampton.
The women were honored by Northampton County and state lawmakers.
"I'm sort of shocked," said Crock. "I never expected this."
For the other attendees in their 80s and 90s, sipping champagne and munching on cupcakes, Schmidt said, "it gives them inspiration to make it to 100."
This is the first celebration of its kind at Sacred Heart Assisted Living. Organizers say usually, the county has one big, fun event for 100-year-olds, but because of the pandemic, it has representatives honoring them at individual facilities.
"It's a big milestone for them," said Schmidt. "They went through a lot in those hundred years."
The ladies have lived through wars, the Great Depression and now the COVID-19 pandemic. But, where there's valleys, there's also peaks, like new inventions, accomplishments, love, and family.
Knesz's advice to those who want to live an entire century is, "they should eat a lot."
Knesz has wise words and a grateful heart.
"I want to thank you all for coming," said Knesz.
"They deserve the honor," said Schmidt.