PEN ARGYL, Pa. - It's the 100th Year Anniversary of the Historic Carousel in Pen Argyl. It's at Weona Park.

On Saturday, local residents packed into the park to show their support.

"I wanted to bring my grandkids because I've been coming here since I was little," said Mary Lynn Taylor.

The birthday bash consisted of music, free food, and of course free rides on the carousel built in 1923 by a Philadelphia company.

Something everyone was willing to wait in line for.

"We're just waiting for our turn to ride the carousel."

"I was waiting in line most of the time for the carousel."

And what's a birthday celebration without some birthday games and carousel merchandise.

The money collected goes not only toward the carousel, but also to the Pen Argyl pool. Something residents tell us, they'd love to help reopen after 10 years of no use.

"I've been coming to the Pen Argyl Park since I was a kid. We used to ride the carousel, go in the swimming pool, and its just really a great time," said Lori Ann Tilli.

"Its great to see people get involved," Mary Lynn Taylor said. "It makes you feel good."

The goal is to bring back memories of swimming at Weona Park and, of course, the Carousel, and future birthday celebrations.