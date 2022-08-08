PALMER TWP., Pa. – A 102-unit senior facility is officially coming to Corriere Road in Palmer Township.
Members of the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors, with Chairman Jeff Young absent, unanimously approved Easton Senior Living LLC's preliminary/final land development plan to construct a four-story, approximately 30,000-square-foot senior facility at 3701 Corriere Road.
Representatives of Easton Senior Living described the 131-bed facility as offering both independent living and assisted living options, with a secured dementia and memory care section with 24/7 oversight care.
With the exception of the memory care portion of the building, the units are not specifically sectioned for assisted or independent living, as that's based on community demand, according to the developer.
The board also approved a conditional use at Monday night's meeting for the developer to construct the building at 50 feet high, which is 10 feet greater than the zoning ordinance typically allows.
The higher the building can be constructed, the more the hallway lengths can be shortened around a center core such as health care services and dining, according to the developer. The idea is to have shorter hallways as residents' mobility begins to decrease over time.
The senior facility will sit directly opposite Palmer View Apartments, according to Seth Gahman of Bohler Engineering. The facility's access drive is shared with the Palmer View maintenance building, and there are a total of 107 parking spaces, of which 71 are located in an underground garage.
A secured memory care garden will be designed in the interior courtyard of the facility, and an exterior green space will be available for non-memory care residents.
A paved emergency access drive circles the site, Gahman said, which was added after discussions with the township fire chief. In addition, the facility's fire protection includes a full sprinkler system and a fully alarmed building.
Easton Senior Living presented its initial proposed plan for a five-story building in early 2021, which caused fire safety concerns. At Monday night's meeting, Vice Chairman Mike Brett noted the efforts the developer made with township staff since then, and applauded the developer for filling a need in the community.
Additional board members agreed, with Supervisor Joseph Armato commenting on the "aesthetically pleasing" design and Supervisor Mike Mitchell stating the senior center is "much better" than seeing more warehouses.
Armato remarked the plan was "well thought out," and from what he could tell, "of substantial merit."