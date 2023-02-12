John Hnatishin of Bethlehem has two big events to celebrate this weekend -- the Philadelphia Eagles being in the Super Bowl and a huge surprise for his 102nd birthday.

"I'm surprised, I never expected this to be as big as this," said John Hnatishin.

And what better way to celebrate than surrounded by family and friends?

John's wife, son who flew in from Seattle, and daughter didn't want to miss this milestone of a weekend.

"My father is a special man, I love him very much, he's my hero," said his son, John Hnatishin Jr.

"To wake up and see my son there, I'm very surprised," said the elder Hnatishin.

He'll now have his whole family under one roof, celebrating another milestone for John. And hopefully another Super Bowl Win for the team in green that they've supported for so long.

"My dad and I started going to Eagles games in 1979, and we didn't miss a single game," said John's son.

"We kept it going for about two years," recalls his daughter, Sandra Hoenl. "It was awesome!"

And now, they're ready to relive those glory days, united as a family.

"I have an eagles shirt with Superbowl on the side," said John's wife Kitty.

"Fly eagles fly!"