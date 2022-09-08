L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A reward is being offered in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident in Northampton County.

Johanna Foods, of Flemington, New Jersey, is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person who hit a pedestrian last Wednesday and took off, according to a Crimewatch alert.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 31 in the 2300 block of Easton Road, between Ringhoffer Road and Beechwood Court, police said before.

The vehicle then fled towards Lower Saucon Road.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-625-8722 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.