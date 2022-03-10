ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Eleven new Allentown police officers were sworn in Thursday morning during a ceremony at the Scottish Rite Cathedral where the department also awarded badges to six certified officers and recognized eleven recently promoted officers, according to a news release from the city.
Mayor Matt Tuerk and Police Chief Charles Roca presided as officers Samantha Carman, Paul D’Onofrio, Zachary Molinario, Anderson Glaude, Yisleidy Minaya, Pablo Vasquez, Chandler Wilson, Dalton DeRosa, Keegan Connelly, Allen Strohl, and Elias Roman took the oath of office.
Samantha Carman, Paul D’Onofrio, Zachary Molinario, Anderson Glaude, Yisleidy Minaya, and Allen Strohl, who completed their Act 120 certification, received their department badges during the ceremony, the city said.
“I want to welcome the new officers to the department and pledge my support as they take on the challenges of the job,” said Mayor Tuerk. “Public safety has been and will continue to be a top priority for my administration. Many of the quality-of-life issues in Allentown can be addressed by increasing the number of officers serving as caretakers for our community."
Mayor Tuerk and Chief Roca also recognized the promotions of Thomas Anderson, Kyle Pammer, Daniel Gross, Christopher Diehl to the rank of captain; Andrew Moll to the rank of lieutenant; Christopher Stephenson, Melissa Gogel, Jorge Medero, David Layton, Stephen James, and Adam Sinton to the rank of sergeant, according to the city.
Chief Roca said, “I would like to formally congratulate the newly promoted officers. I have worked closely with many of these professionals and look forward to the positive impact that they will have in their respective assignments. Additionally, I welcome our new officers to the department and am excited to see them become a part of the fabric of our community.”