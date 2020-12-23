CATASAUQUA, Pa. - 12-year-old Dillan McGaughran has always had a heart for sports.
"I played baseball for about 4 years," he begins.
Baseball, football-he likes all of them, but when he was just 5, his Mom Denise noticed something.
"He just seemed to be a little slower," Denise says, "Super smart, but physically, one step behind."
The doctors did some tests, and discovered Dillan had a genetic heart condition. They managed it for a while, but earlier this year, doctors said he needed a heart transplant.
"Yeah, those were difficult words to hear," Denise says.
Denise knew the risk. She actually got involved in the Gift of Life organ donation program seven years ago.
Rick Hasz, the Vice President of Clinical Service at Gift of Life, says, "When it's someone close to you who's waiting for a transplant, as the organization responsible, you hope you can come through.
"Fortunately, for Dillan that was the case."
Dillan got a new heart in June, in the middle of a pandemic. Despite masks and infection fears, this 12-year-old beat it all.
But Denise, a Mom of 5 boys, knows what had to happen in order for her family to stay whole.
"You realize that somebody else has to lose, to..." Denise's voice trails off as she looks over at her son. "Sorry...someone has to make that decision, so it's very emotional. It can be very emotional."
"The fact that everyday, families really step up to the plate, and think about others in their worst possible time, it's very powerful, and it really helps, I think, cement some of that Christmas message," Rick says.
This will be Dillan's first Christmas since the surgery, but he's already looking ahead to the spring baseball season.
And though he's still waiting for his body to give the green light to play, his heart is already in the game.
"We're very blessed and very thankful."
The McGaughrans say they don't know anything about Dillan's donor, but they do know how to thank them. They're encouraging everybody this Christmas, to give the gift of life.
