Crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lower Macungie Township
Rich Rolen | for WFMZ-TV

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - More than a dozen people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Pennsylvania Turnpike late Tuesday night.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes, just past the Lehigh Valley exit in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

First responders found a tractor-trailer with damage to the front of its cab, two overturned vehicles and a fourth vehicle with moderate damage, said Greenawalds Fire Company.

One of the overturned vehicles was a van, which had been carrying a handful of people. Firefighters rescued two people still trapped inside the van, the South Whitehall fire department said.

Thirteen people were taken to the hospital.

State police said a fifth vehicle was involved, but did not yet have details on the crash.

Authorities did not have information on the extent of injuries.

Initial reports indicated the tractor-trailer had collided with multiple vehicles, Greenawalds said.

A long line of emergency vehicles responded to the scene.

Traffic was able to squeeze by in one lane, but there were heavy delays.

