ALLENTOWN, Pa. -Thirteen Lehigh Valley employers have been recognized for their excellence in employing people with disabilities by the Lehigh Valley Employment Coalition, according to a news release from the LVEC.
LVEC has recognized:
Hartzell’s Pharmacy
Lehigh Valley Technology Company
Christmas Tree Shops andThat!
Weis Markets (Macungie and Emmaus locations)
AMC Classic Allentown
The Willow
Hyatt Place
Hampton Inn and Suites
Bon Appetit
Sweet Girlz Bakery
Whitson’s Culinary Group
Sodexo at Muhlenberg College
Due to the COVID pandemic, LVEC will not be hosting its annual recognition breakfast and will instead honor award recipients via the media during the month of October, as a part of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
In addition to recognizing these employers, LVEC says it has partnered with the PA CareerLink® Lehigh Valley to host two information panels for employers interested in diversifying their workforce by hiring people with disabilities.
The first panel will be on Oct. 14 from noon to 1 p.m., and will consist of employers who are present or former winners of LVEC’s annual award, discussing their success in hiring people with disabilities.
The second panel will occur on Oct. 21 from noon to 1 p.m., and will consist of area agencies discussing the resources and supports available to employers to assist with successful employment of people with disabilities.
The PA CareerLink® Lehigh Valley will host both panels at their Allentown location and virtually.
Additional details will be announced through social media and partnering agency websites, including the LVEC website.
The Lehigh Valley Employment Coalition is a group of human service professionals, educators, and employers whose mission is to expand employment opportunities for people with disabilities. The Coalition has been recognizing local employers since 2016.