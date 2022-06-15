FORKS TWP., Pa. - Police say three young teenagers are responsible for driving around a Northampton County township and throwing river rocks at houses and vehicles.
The three 13-year-olds, who were not identified because of their age, were charged Wednesday with 15 misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and 9 summary offenses in the spree around Forks Township in February, police said.
Township police say they used a parent's vehicle without the parent knowing to drive around the township in the early morning hours of Feb. 19 and 20 while throwing river rocks.
A total of 15 vehicle windows were smashed, and 9 houses were damaged, totaling almost $30,000 total in damage, police said.
Surveillance video of the vehicle, anonymous tips and interviews with juvenile witnesses tied to the incident helped police track down the three they believe are responsible.
Two of the three were also charged with vehicle offenses, police said.