FORKS TWP., Pa. – Forks Township has been gifted 14 lifesaving defibrillators.
The automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, will be placed in township police vehicles and other areas throughout the municipality. The devices were donated by the Greg Moyer AED Fund and St. Luke's Hospital.
"You can do the best CPR in the world but if you don't have a good AED then your chances slim," said Rachel Moyer, vice president and director of AED placement and advocacy programs for the Greg Moyer AED Fund. "You get an AED on a person in less than two minutes and you've got an 80% chance of saving people."
Moyer's son, Greg, died after collapsing in a locker room after playing 10 minutes in a basketball game. The fund's mission is to place AEDs in schools, police vehicles and public places, according to its website.
"We really, really needed new ones," said Gregory Dorney, Forks Township chief of police. "We're looking forward to getting those out into the cars."
"Hopefully, this sends a message to the other towns," Moyer said.