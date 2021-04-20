Stabbing

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One teenager was seriously hurt and another is now facing charges in a stabbing in Allentown Monday night.

A 14-year-old boy is accused of stabbing a 15-year-old girl around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Bucky Boyle Park, police said in a news release.

Responding officers found the girl with serious stab wound injuries. She was rushed to the hospital, where she is in stable condition Tuesday morning, police said.

Based on a description at the scene, officers quickly found the 14-year-old suspect, whom they had seen leaving the area on foot moments earlier, officials said.

Police also found a knife believed to have been used in the stabbing.

The 14-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment, police said. His name has not been released.

