ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted Wednesday to change the zoning designation for the site of the former Montex Textiles mill — a move that opens the door for a proposed apartment complex.
The vote will change the zoning to residential medium-high density from the current residential medium density for the 5.3 acre site located at South Sixth Street and West Cumberland Street.
The Yasin Khan 2021 Family Trust is the equitable owner of the property and has proposed building four three-story apartment buildings with approximately 144 units.
Joseph Fitzpatrick, an attorney representing the owner, said the property has not been used since the textile company stopped operations in 1999 and became debris-littered lots because of a fire in 2005.
Fitzpatrick stressed that the request to change the zoning is only the first step and that the project will be subject to scrutiny by the planning commission, as well as concerns from public works, City Council and neighbors.
Fitzpatrick said his client has not yet submitted any plans and would not do so until the zoning change was approved.
Fitzpatrick also explained the vacant property has previously been considered by other developers, but nothing came to fruition.
"I think this is the furthest along that we've seen an opportunity to develop the site where the fire occurred on a former industrial use," Fitzpatrick said.
The city's planning commission recommended a favorable approval of the request to change the zoning.
Council conducted a public hearing prior to the regular council meeting, during which one member of the public opposed the zoning change.
Kenneth Laudenslager, a resident of West Cumberland Street, said he was also representing his neighborhood's crime watch in objecting to the new zoning.
"The neighborhood has all private property single homes, and now you're going to put three-story buildings in their backyards," Laundenslager said. "Plus, it's going to have a negative impact by putting additional children into Jefferson Elementary School."
Laundenslager also pointed out that apartments would generate considerable traffic, creating what he described as dangerous situations on already congested streets.
Councilman Daryl L. Hendricks said he was voting to approve the zoning, knowing that some of Laundenslager's concerns will be addressed in the planning process.
"I do have concerns," Hendricks said. "It's difficult because we need additional housing in the city. We have a lot more people moving in here."
"I will vote 'yes,' and hopefully we'll get everything approved in a respectful manner and will be something everyone can live with," he added.