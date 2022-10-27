Democrat Nicholas Miller and Republican Dean Browning squared off in a vigorous WFMZ-TV debate Thursday morning at Factory LLC in Bethlehem.

The candidates are vying to represent Pennsylvania's 14th Senate District in the Nov. 8 general election. The recently redistricted seat includes whole or sections of 20 municipalities in Lehigh and Northampton counties. There is no incumbent.

Business Matters host Tony Iannelli served as the debate's moderator. It is scheduled for broadcast on WFMZ-TV at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Browning, a conservative, was asked if he had to move left politically to offset the district's Democratic registration advantage.

"No. The number one issue for folks in the 14th is the economy and the inflation," Browning said. "The Republican Party has a plan to address inflation. My opponent doesn't."

Miller was skeptical of Browning and Republicans' plans. He conceded financial issues are of importance to the 14th District residents and that he'd support government programs to address these problems. Miller cited specifically the proposed Whole-Home Repairs Act. The bill, he said, would create a one-stop shop for home repairs and weatherizations, allowing low-income homeowners to reduce their utility bills.

The Democrat categorized himself as a "moderate Democrat," and a "middle-of-the-road kind of guy." Miller said he wanted to spend taxpayer money on infrastructure improvements and improving the public school system.

Browning said enough money has been spent on the public school system in Allentown. Those dollars have not produced the promised results and was "an unmitigated failure."

"We need school choice," Browning said.

Miller said the Allentown School District's problem is not they are overfunded. Rather, the problem the district is underfunded and thus, needs more money.

"I'm going to Harrisburg to fight for additional funding," Miller said. "Every student deserves a quality education, regardless of zip code."

When the topic turned to public safety, both men agreed public safety is essential for a functioning society, but diverged on how to accomplish it. Browning said "we need more police officers, not fewer."

Miller lamented what he called his opponents' "politicalization" of the police department, while acknowledging police officers are needed. He said additional public sector spending in mental health programs and institituting "reasonable gun control" would improve public safety.

Browning took his turn to be skeptical, saying whatever the problem is, Miiler's "approach is always more laws."

Iannelli asked both candidates about their thoughts on abortion. Both candidates responded along traditional party lines, with Browning saying he was pro-life and the children "deserve to be protected," and Miller saying he was "pro-choice" and supports a woman's right to choose.

An industry important to Pennsylvania is fracking. Miller responded that while he was not against the business, he said the fracking industry must be "accountable." He added that it was important "to keep our environment clean" while we transition gradually toward more "renewable energy."

Browning's answer was direct, saying we favored fracking and "doing more of it. Everything we can."

Miller is a member of the Allentown School District Board of Directors. Browning is a former chairman of the Lehigh County Board of Commissioners.