ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fifteen people are displaced after a three-alarm rowhome fire in Allentown on Sunday.

The Allentown Fire Department says it responded to the 500 block of North Fountain Street just before 3 p.m.

One home was extensively damaged.

The American Red Cross was brought in.

"We put a team together to respond. I've got two other responders with me," said Bill Slotter, disaster action team manager with the American Red Cross.

A fire captain said there was an unattended propane grill against a house. He said the fire extended to nearby structures, causing damage, and one had to be ventilated due to smoke.

"What we found when we got here was there were three families that needed assistance," said Slotter.

The fire department said nobody was injured.

Three cats were rescued and a dog died.

The fire was placed under control sometime before 5 p.m., but firefighters remained on scene battling hot spots.

The Red Cross said it was interviewing people and helping them open a case with the Red Cross.

"We issue them some immediate assistance that's basically going to allow them to get a hotel room, get some food," said Slotter.

A fire marshal is investigating.