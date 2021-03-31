EASTON, Pa. - The transformation of the former Kaplan's Awning building to The Commodore on Northampton Street in Easton is a big step closer to reality.
Developer Garett Vassel of Optima Durant Group says the project, which has been in the works for over three years, has secured its major funding, a $13 million construction loan and several million more in grants tied to state funding.
"I never felt like I was out of moves. I knew certainly that we would be delayed, of course, but never that we were out of moves," said Vassel about the future of the project.
Vassel said things stalled during the pandemic. Lenders were wary and the state temporarily halted most construction projects.
Work on The Commodore will begin this spring. It will still include 32 apartments, a rooftop bar, restaurant, and ground floor retail space. Venture X, a co-working, office-space provider, will take up some of the 14,000 square feet of office space.
"We're just really happy we're at this stage. We're looking forward to this moving forward," said John Kingsley, Director of Community and Economic Development for Easton.
"This is going to be powerful just from a general economic development circumstance, let alone the fact that it's going to have a transformative impact as people are coming into the city [of Easton] and what they see, what their initial experience coming into the city and Pennsylvania is."