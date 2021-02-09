The minimum wage debate is on once again, this time as part of President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package.
"The president remains firmly committed to raising the minimum wage to $15, that is why he put it in his first legislative proposal. And he believes an American who is working a full-time job trying to make ends meet should not be at the poverty level," White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, told reporters Monday in the briefing room.
The proposal would start at $12 an hour and gradually raise it to $15 an hour.
A new report from the Congressional Budget Office finds it would lift 900,000 people out of poverty and increase tax revenue.
“The best thing we could do is not give contributions to the food banks, not pay for a homeless shelter, it would be to give people a way that enables them to pay their bills," said Alan Jennings, the Executive Director of the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley.
"If you think someone can survive on $8 an hour you are living in some other world."
However, there are trade-offs. It could put around 1.4 million people out of work, according to the CBO, although many of the low-wage workers that would be affected have already been laid off by the pandemic.
“But it is also possible that many of the workers who in normal times would be projected to lose their jobs because of a higher minimum wage, such as restaurant workers, have already lost their jobs because of the pandemic. In that case, the bill’s effect on employment could be weaker,” the CBO said in its report.
Tony Ianelli, the President and CEO of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, endorses an increase to $9.50.
"I think the days of old where you - arms folded - no increase, no new taxes are over and we have to find middle ground to get this economy moving," Iannelli said.
He fears $15 an hour, or even $12 an hour, will be too much for small businesses, especially during a recession.
"They've got a lot on their plate right now depending on what business you're in," Ianelli said. “I think this country could use a lot of ‘somewhere in between’ relative to politics.”
Although Budget Committee Chairman Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders thinks it may still be possible, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper, “We have a roomful of lawyers working as hard as we can to make the case to the parliamentarian that, in fact, raising the minimum wage will have significant budget implications and, in fact, should be consistent with reconciliation rules.”
Even still, Democrats would have to win over more conservative members of the party like West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who indicated he does not support the proposal.