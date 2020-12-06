Arica Wieder is 16 years-old and a master mask maker.
"I've made over 350 masks," said Wieder.
She can crank out masks like nobody's business and if you thought it was a business, think again.
"It was just something nice to do. I figured I'd do it," she said.
A teenage girl, who can sew with the best of them, uses her spare time and her talents to donate to those in need of masks.
"I just enjoy sewing. I mean, it's not fun to sit up for hours on end and make masks but I mean if like people need them, you kind of do it to help out people," said Wieder.
Wieder recently distributed masks to those in her community serving on the frontlines.
“Food banks, nursing homes, hospitals, the coroner and slate belt regional police and I think that’s it,” she said.
Lehigh County Coroner, Eric Minnich, never met Arica but was touched by this kind gesture.
“These are people she doesn't know but she's putting the interest in first responders, in the coroners office right out there. It’s really pretty incredible,” said Minnich.
She's used over 20 yards of fabric and dedicated over 200 hours to making masks, all to serve those serving the community.
“We've all been stuck in this place for so many months. It makes me happy to give people things,” said Wieder.