The Lehigh County Office of Aging and Adult Services recognized 17 individuals during its 22nd "Unsung Heroes" event Wednesday.
Lehigh County is honoring people who give of their time and their talents selflessly, calling them unsung heroes.
“When someone else has gotten some joy from some little thing that I have done, that brings a lot of pleasure to me as well,” said Unsung Hero Honoree Nancy Civitts.
The Aging and Adult Services organization is available to help keep older adults active and independent in their communities, and one member says the best way to do that is to volunteer.
“Over the next eight years it's projected to grow to nearly one in every three Pennsylvanians that are going to be over the age of 60, and quite frankly without the support of volunteers, people that are willing to give of their time and talents, we wouldn't be able to provide the level of support that is needed by older adults,” said Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres.
One hero, Patricia Leibensperger, who previously mentored students at a local middle school, now spends her time crocheting gifts to give out to the community.
Civitts uses her creativity to make cards for members who are homebound.
“We want other people to know that there are those who care about them, even if they are not out and about in the community,” said Civitts.
Each member that was honored was nominated by a family member or friend, and Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong also wrote a note acknowledging the honorees.
“We asked for a 600-word essay or letter to nominate people and it's just amazing the stories that come out and how inspiring they are,” said Lehigh County’s Office of Aging and Adult Services Executive Director JR Reed.